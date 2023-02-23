Update 0.2.67

Hey, Friends!
Meet the next game update:
-
The death box is now removed after you have taken everything from it
-
Adjusted the time of attack of artificial intelligence players in single player mode
-
The size of the starting money has been increased to 100k
-
Bug fixed when a character picks up a gun instead of a machine gun when spaving
-
Added probability of Glock pistol in hand at start
-
Fixed text shift bug in pop-up training widget
-
Changed the skin system in the game. You can find skins of clothing available to you in special cabinets in the starting bunker and in the premises of merchants. You can repaint the weapon in your hands at any time into an affordable skin by clicking on the paint can icon in the weapon slot in the inventory. The paint icon will be displayed if skins are available to you for this weapon. A list of all skins in the game can be viewed in the main menu by clicking on the corresponding button.
-
Night vision device has been improved. Fixed bugs with it. We remind you that the night vision device is always available to you using the N key
-
Fixed freeze bug on winter map
-
Fixed a bug when upgrade did not affect the number of enemie's soldiers
-
Fixed a number of minor bugs.
We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone, who left their reviews on Steam and who helps us to continue improving our game. This feedback means a lot to us, boosting the spirit of our team to push forward!
Have a nice game.
Regards
Street's Game.
Changed files in this update