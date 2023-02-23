Update 0.2.67

Changed the skin system in the game. You can find skins of clothing available to you in special cabinets in the starting bunker and in the premises of merchants. You can repaint the weapon in your hands at any time into an affordable skin by clicking on the paint can icon in the weapon slot in the inventory. The paint icon will be displayed if skins are available to you for this weapon. A list of all skins in the game can be viewed in the main menu by clicking on the corresponding button.