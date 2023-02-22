⚔️ WARLANDER PATCH 1.1.2.975 ⚔️

Greetings Warlander!

We've released a patch with improvements to the 5-Army matchmaking system, Quests & Missions, and more!

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

AFK players who have not acted for a certain period of time will be removed from the Battle.

Catapults can no longer be destroyed when an allied player is on board.

AFK and leaver penalties are planned to be added soon.

QUESTS & MISSIONS

Various adjustments to the difficulty quests.

The quest to get Headshot kills have been removed.

The quest to invoke a cataclysm has been removed.

Quest to use finishers have been removed from daily quests.

Spec Ops mission to Invoke a cataclysm has been changed to “Control 5 or more towers at the same time.”

Point rewards for various Spec Ops missions have been adjusted:

Dawn Bridge

Control 4 or more towers at the same time 800 → 400

Control 5 or more towers at the same time 800 → 1200

Pentagon

Control 4 or more towers at the same time 800 → 400

Control 5 or more towers at the same time 800 → 1200

Spec Ops mission “Fire 15 or more rounds from the catapult” will now succeed if any members of the Army fire a total of 15 rounds between them.

The HP at which Finishers can be executed has been adjusted. (Was 40 HP → Now 60 HP)

MATCHMAKING IMPROVEMENTS

Improved the 5-Army Battle matchmaking to make full battles of 100 players more likely. There may be a longer queue time as a result of this.

Take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy a large-scale match with up to 100 players!

BUG FIXES

Fixed a problem in which the ‘Item list’ was not displayed correctly in the ‘Loadout’ category of the Shop Menu

Various text fixes.

