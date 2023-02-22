Update #15 v0.82.5 Patch

v0.82.5 Release Notes
More wonderful fixes for you in this patch:
- Fixed bug where Cora wasn’t freezing enemies. (Thanks mr.kitty)
- Fixed bug where Forcefield wasn’t blocking ranged attacks or Wall of Fire (Thanks Meeky)
- Fixed bug where Deconstruct wasn’t triggering its draw card effect when destroying enemy armor and buffs. (Thanks mr.kitty)
- Fixed bug where satchel cards weren’t being unlocked to use in future adventures after having been discovered. (Thanks chj2350080653)
Known Issues
I’ll be looking closer into these issues for tomorrow’s patch.
- Playing a satchel card can sometimes result in it being discarded by accident.
- Arcane Insight (when used in combination with undo) can trigger desync errors
- Warp Time (when used in combination with undo) can trigger desync errors
Changed files in this update