Anagrams update for 21 February 2023

Tiny patch for Linux

Share · View all patches · Build 10604201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! This patch fixes a start up bug caused by the last update for Linux users only.

Thank you to Mikhail_SaTuRn for reporting this!

