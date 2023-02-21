1.6 - Jump buffer bug fix and minor visual fixes

Hi,

I finally found the source of an issue with the jump that multiple players encountered. It was an issue with the jump buffer (system that remembers inputs for a little while, so that you can press the jump button slightly before landing on the ground, and it will jump as soon as you land). This used to cancel jumps sometimes.

Fixed an issue with the jump buffer that sometimes canceled jumps, as explained above.

Reduced jump buffer duration from 0.3s to 0.15s. The issue above caused the jump buffer to be very inconsistant. Now that it is fixed, 0.3s would be way to high. Overall jump inputs feel much more reliable and responsive.

Fixed an issue that prevented the sliding hooks to reset properly if the player respawned during the sliding animation.

Added a few missing blocks in the background.

Next update I hope to be able to provide a Mac version.