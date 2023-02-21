- Crystalsmith Passive added: Lvl 20 - Convergeance
Modifies Ionic Binding, now has a chance to stun enemies (cannot stun bosses)
- Bosses now drop rare items!!
- Updated Info command to include classes
- New Icon added for Elk Form (Druid skill)
- Bug Fix - Boss music wasn't playing when you start a fight. Fixed.
Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 21 February 2023
Minor Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update