 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 21 February 2023

Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10603229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crystalsmith Passive added: Lvl 20 - Convergeance
    Modifies Ionic Binding, now has a chance to stun enemies (cannot stun bosses)
  • Bosses now drop rare items!!
  • Updated Info command to include classes
  • New Icon added for Elk Form (Druid skill)
  • Bug Fix - Boss music wasn't playing when you start a fight. Fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2268361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link