Shapelab February update is here!

Dear Shapelab community,

We have just released an update with many improvements and an easier way to deal with textures! A big thank you to all the users who have reached out to us and offered feedback and suggestions. We will keep on going! See the full update note below:

Update note

Texture export with Auto UV unwrapping and decimation

Textures

You can choose to generate and export textures for your vertex-painted creations during the export process. If you pick “Texture export” instead of “Vertex color export”, the PBR properties will be stored in the textures instead of the vertices. The following options are available:

OBJ: export the textures separately

GLB and FBX: export the textures separately OR embedded textures in the 3D file OR only export vertex colors

Decimation

When you export textures, you have the option to automatically simplify the output of your creation. In this case, the application will duplicate your model, decimate the duplicate, generate the UV map for a decimated duplicate and use this UV map to generate the textures projected from the original model. This means there won't be any vertex color data loss, while having a decimated model with normal maps.

Texturing requires UV maps, which are generated during the export process. Depending on the complexity of your model, the entire process can take a few seconds up to several minutes. You have the option to cancel the process.

Please note that when you choose to export textures, the vertex colors will not be exported, which means, you won’t be able to use the vertex color data when you import the model back to Shapelab.

Merge vertices

You can merge vertices together based on the distance between them if you go to the Context menu’s “Poly Transform” tab. Choose to apply either globally or only to areas you masked.

This can be useful when the imported model has UVs and cant be sculpted after importing it, due to duplicated or divided vertices (like an UV mapped GLB).

Be careful with this feature though. It is not meant to be used to simplify your object and it can cause broken topology if used incorrectly.

Improvements

An improved dynamic topology sculpting algorithm, which produces more healthy meshes with fewer topology errors even when drastically changing the resolution of the mesh.

File explorer’s file name input field turns into red as a warning when you are about to override an existing file. Also, text selection and deletion is made easier.

Cloning and using numerous objects is handled better at a faster operation

The cursor’s contact area is highlighted on the object surface by default regardless of the brush or tool you are using. The highlight can be turned off or the intensity can be reduced under user preferences.

Fixes

App stuttered upon switching tools and brushes (this has not been completely eliminated yet but improvements have been made)

A trigger pull anywhere was considered as an undo step.

Vertex paint and masks were not visible on many MatCap materials.

Buttons were missing from the Mask brush modifier panel.

Brush Alphas were not mirrored properly.

Occasionally none of the folders were selected in the File explorer.

“Edit front face only” and “Edit connected only” did not always work together.

“Options” button didn’t get the highlight when it was selected

Only “Raycast mode” worked with the Scene tools

Here’s a video preview of the most important changes:

As always, let us now your thoughts on the update via Discord.

If you need support you can also email us at: support@shapelabvr.com.

If you enjoy Shapelab, don’t forget to recommend it on Steam!

Best,

Leopoly Team