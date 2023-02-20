NEW PARKOUR COURSE



Orange Room is a short and challenging course inspired by Red Room. I hope you guys enjoy it, it's our shortest course ever and has some tricky jumps. I had a lot of fun making it!

Parkour Quality of Life: I added a long-awaited feature you guys will love... now when you fall while parkouring, you will immediately teleport back to the start of the course.

I added this feature in Deducto 2, and it makes such a nice improvement I had to bring it to Deducto 1.

Patch Notes

Features

Added Orange Room parkour course

Added adjustable keybinding for HostMenu

Added respawn point for parkour

Move players to parkour respawn on parkour map change

Changed Default Map keybinding to “M”

Fixes

Fixed rain coming through parkour ceiling

Fixed lobby list not starting on the top of list

This free update is available now! Enjoy everyone, and please wishlist Deducto 2