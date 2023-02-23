North to the Future: Alaska DLC Aurora Shores for Way of the Hunter is Out Now!

Bratislava, Slovakia / Vienna, Austria, February 23rd, 2023: Get ready, trooper, there's work to do: The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is out now on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S! Protect the unique wildlife of Alaska and explore the untouched nature of a hunting ground unlike any other in the world. From the highest peaks of the Nianuk Rise to the mighty Aivuk Rainforest, this vast wilderness has incredible things to show you - and test you!

Do you want to start exploring today? We've created an interactive website where you can check out how the new expansion looks, sounds and feels like: https://aurorashores.wayofthehunter.thqnordic.com/

Way of the Hunter - Aurora Shores is out today for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $ 9.99 / € 9.99 / £ 7.99. The base game Way of the Hunter is required to play. Way of the Hunter is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99.

Maybe it's a good time to check out the Way of the Hunter Season Pass. It includes the Aurora Shores DLC plus another upcoming new DLC, each offering a new region with 64 square kilometers and coming with new animals and weapons. Also, the The Way of the Hunter Hunter's Pack is included in the Season Pass. It's available at an SRP of $ 19.99 / € 19.99 / £ 15.99.

