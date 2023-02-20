TL;DR and Note

Weekly Challenges added.

Facet mechanic has been reworked.

Item stacking has been enhanced.

Feeding of eggs to pets has been added.

NOTE: v0.11 includes some fairly major updates! PLEASE back up your save data! While the updates have been tested over the past few weeks, the update does introduce several major changes. So, better 'safe' than 'sorry'! As always, if you encounter any issues while playing, please reach out via Discord, or to dev@windingclock.com.

~ Weekly Challenges ~

When time warping, you may now choose to enter into the Weekly Challenge. Doing so will place you in another 'Universe', meaning that almost none of your existing progress will transfer, apart from Wizard Powers. You will typically start in the challenge with a predefined party of Heroes, and will often have some additional bonuses or modifiers applied. Rewards for weekly challenges include new items being unlocked, new Heroes, and new 'omni-bonuses' which are permanent, global modifiers that apply to all future challenges, facets and timelines.

These challenges will make use of an alternative save file, altogether. Once you leave the challenge, completed or not, you will return to your normal Universe (save file). The gem store is disabled while in a challenge. However, gems should transfer between Universes. Other features, such as Time Force benefits, will start over, and will not transfer. The challenges are designed to feel like you're essentially starting a new game.

~ Facets ~

Facets now make use of the 'Omniverse' system. Rather than place you in a Dimension number based on game progress, you will instead start in a new Universe, with fresh progress. This might feel slower to complete at first, but will become faster, the more facets and weekly challenges are completed, and will no longer penalize players for attempting facets at high dimension levels. In addition to rewarding an upgraded Hero class and Facet perk progress, facets now also provide bonus multipliers to future facet and challenge runs.

~ Additional Updates ~

Item stacking has been introduced/enhanced. This should result in much quicker load times for late-game players, as well as much smaller save files.

Eggs can now be fed to hatched pets. The fed pet will immediately consume the egg to gain 1/4 of the unhatched pet's aptitude.

When breeding pets, aptitude is no longer randomized. It should now always result in the Pet A Apt + 1/2 * Pet B Apt + .1.

If a pet being bred is shiny, then there is no longer randomization for resulting traits. Traits will always rank up if they are both of the same rank.

Time warping should now be possible at 25 Time Mana, meaning the first time warp can now occur after the first time mana boss is defeated. Some starting statue costs have been adjusted to reflect this change.

Some changes/fixes have been added to help the game work at extreme levels (such as I.D.D. 22k+).

THANK YOU to the Discord Beta Testers: Andizinho, Asasd, Dark Void, Dragon Queen, Hans, Kingsley, Kogaji, Onomatopoiea, and Sanzone