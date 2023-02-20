 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 20 February 2023

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10595329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can no longer place a furniture item while placing another furniture item.
  • Can no longer endlessly sell christmas tree and stocking.
  • Can now access the third page of the gas station vendor. Can now buy can displays.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link