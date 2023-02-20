- Can no longer place a furniture item while placing another furniture item.
- Can no longer endlessly sell christmas tree and stocking.
- Can now access the third page of the gas station vendor. Can now buy can displays.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 20 February 2023
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update