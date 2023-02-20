v0.759 - Armour Changes and Final Quest

First bit of news, I've settled on 22nd March 2023 for transitioning from Early Access to full launch on Steam.

This update includes some small changes to armour and protection. Heavier armour will slow you down but also provide increased protection. There's also a new Spiky Armour which finally gives Thorny Claws and Sharp Beaks a purpose besides being makeshift weapons.

Finally, the last endgame quest has been added to the game. Here's a little hint on what you'll be dealing with:

Full change list: