v0.759 - Armour Changes and Final Quest

First bit of news, I've settled on 22nd March 2023 for transitioning from Early Access to full launch on Steam.
This update includes some small changes to armour and protection. Heavier armour will slow you down but also provide increased protection. There's also a new Spiky Armour which finally gives Thorny Claws and Sharp Beaks a purpose besides being makeshift weapons.
Finally, the last endgame quest has been added to the game. Here's a little hint on what you'll be dealing with:
Full change list:
- Added final endgame quest
- Updated Fuel Barrel and Oil Well images
- Increased all torso clothing and armour base conditions
- Iron armour slows wearer down slightly when equipped
- Slice tag required to recycle lizardskin clothing
- Increased value of Thorny Claws and Sharp Beak
- Added Spiky tag to Thorny Claws and Sharp Beak
- Lowered weight of claws, teeth and beaks
- Added Spiky Armour and crafting recipe
- Reduced Fuel value from 0.1 to 0.05
- Added Abandoned Oil Fields and Wells
- Added Steam achievement for third endgame quest
- Fixed an endgame quest steam achievement triggering too early
- Fixed ammo count off by 1
- Fixed some weapon angles
- Fixed Iron Helmet missing protection value
Changed files in this update