NEW ITEM: SCANNER
The Scanner is a rare but very important item that you can find in crates, it allows you to scan the Scientists and determine who the Skin Stealer is.
CHANGELOG:
- Added Scanner
- Dead Scientists now drop their weapon
- Increased item scarcity
- Tweaked Scientist colors
- Lowered Skin Stealer disguise drain rate
I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:
https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW
