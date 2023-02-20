NEW ITEM: SCANNER

The Scanner is a rare but very important item that you can find in crates, it allows you to scan the Scientists and determine who the Skin Stealer is.

CHANGELOG:

Added Scanner

Dead Scientists now drop their weapon

Increased item scarcity

Tweaked Scientist colors

Lowered Skin Stealer disguise drain rate

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW