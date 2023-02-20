 Skip to content

BACKROOMS: APPREHENSION update for 20 February 2023

UPDATE #4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW ITEM: SCANNER
The Scanner is a rare but very important item that you can find in crates, it allows you to scan the Scientists and determine who the Skin Stealer is.

CHANGELOG:

  • Added Scanner
  • Dead Scientists now drop their weapon
  • Increased item scarcity
  • Tweaked Scientist colors
  • Lowered Skin Stealer disguise drain rate

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:
https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW

