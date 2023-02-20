Changelog for 20-02-2023 (Usability improvements)

Hello everyone!

Today's update is pretty big, and hopefully works pretty good! I've had good feedback from the people in the Open Beta, so I'm finally ready to release it!

The goal of this update is to make OVR Toolkit easier to use, both for existing users and new users, without sacrificing any functionality. OVR Toolkit's primary audience is still power users and always will be, I'm never going to 'dumb things down', but... There's a lot that could be done to make things easier to use without having to make things dumber!

With this update, the Edit Mode UI (The phone thing) has started the first phase of being deprecated. Edit Mode's common functions like spawn window and recenter windows have been moved to the 'Sidebar', this is a new UI that appears beside the wristwatch when you click the gear icon. When this is open, you are in Edit Mode. No more giant phone blocking your view! Though at this time, the giant phone blocking your view is still used for many things, it just shouldn't need to be used often for core functions of the application like spawning windows or editing basic window settings.

What's that? Editing basic window settings without the phone UI you say?

Well well well... How the tables have turned. Mr. "Settings on windows are dumb" over here has finally seen the light. Clicking the gear icon below a window when in Edit Mode will now show commonly used window settings. Clicking the advanced settings button will open up the phone UI like before to show all Window Settings and allow you to edit windows from afar just like before.

You know what is a commonly used 'window setting'? Changing the content of a window, it's literally the first thing you do when spawning a new window, this is dumb. How have I made it less dumb? Windows now spawn with the set contents panel already visible on them, again dodging the phone UI.

(p.s - yes I know the list has to load each time you open a window, W.I.P)

You know what is ALSO a commonly used window setting? Turning off Eco Mode!

I've made Eco Mode less dumb, it now disables whilst you're looking at an overlay. Hopefully no more "why my youtube video 2 fps" comments! As a result, this setting is not included in the new quick access settings menu on windows.

Overall... These changes make OVR Toolkit 'flow' a lot nicer.

Spawn window is quicker to access, it's quicker to set the content of the window, and it's quicker and less confusing to edit the settings of the overlay.

Hopefully you all like these changes! Please let me know your thoughts in our Discord server! :)

20-02-2023

Added:

Edit Mode sidebar to the wristwatch.

Common window settings can now appear on a window itself by clicking the gear icon below it when in Edit Mode.

Added tooltips to parts of the wristwatch.

Changes:

When opening a new window it will now default to a 'Set Contents' screen instead of Desktop 1.

Edit Mode is no longer the 'phone UI', it is now a sidebar beside the wristwatch.

Eco Mode is less annoying now. (Will disable when looking at a window)

(And a lot of small things, too many to list)