The Lima Major Approaches

The 2023 DPC Winter Tour regional showdowns have nearly concluded, and soon the top 18 teams in the world will converge on Peru to compete in the culminating event of the first tour: The Lima Major, presented by 4D Esports. As the first-ever South American DPC Major, we are excited to share the excitement of live Dota with an eager audience of long-standing fans.

Dota fans everywhere can catch all the action online as the Group Stage runs February 22 - 26, setting the stage for the Playoffs to follow February 28 - March 5. Dive into all of the tournament teams and standings throughout the event at www.dota2.com/esports.

Supporters Club Sale

As the Major approaches, show your fan pride and unlock custom equippables by purchasing your favorite team's Supporters Club, now 75% off until the end of the Winter Tour. As always, 50% of every Supporters Club sale goes directly to the team.

Fantasy & Player Cards

With the conclusion of the regional leagues and the start of the Major, Fantasy has been adjusted for the different format. As with the previous Majors, Player Card packs now contain only players from Major-qualified teams, and Fantasy will run daily instead of weekly. If you're new to Fantasy or just need a refresher, check out this Fantasy rundown from the start of the Tour.

Looking Ahead

Once the Major Champions have been crowned and the Tour comes to a close, we look forward to unveiling our next update on March 6th.