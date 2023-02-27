We have updated our game engine to provide better support for newer devices.
With this upgrade, the Graphics and Resolution settings will now be available in the in-game options menu.
Some users may need to re-enable their physical game expansions in the in-app Collection menu
Mansions of Madness update for 27 February 2023
Version 1.9.2 Now Available
We have updated our game engine to provide better support for newer devices.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update