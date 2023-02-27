 Skip to content

Mansions of Madness update for 27 February 2023

Version 1.9.2 Now Available

Build 10594957

We have updated our game engine to provide better support for newer devices.
With this upgrade, the Graphics and Resolution settings will now be available in the in-game options menu.
Some users may need to re-enable their physical game expansions in the in-app Collection menu

