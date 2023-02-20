1.1.0 Patch Notes!

hello, sweet humans!
thank you so much for spending time with Birth and leaving such kind reviews.
It means the world to me.
for those that have found bugs - thank you for your patience and understanding. <3
here are the list of bugs that have been fixed:
- fixed bug where a few people were unable to get the "rich!" achievement - if you ran into this bug, launch the game again and you should retroactively receive the achievement now
- fixed the un-draggable tiny boat in the Restaurant
- fixed the post office envelope puzzle
- fixed the balloon popping issue in the Pub
- fixed the collider issue on the Music setting
thank you again for spending time with my thing <3
Changed files in this update