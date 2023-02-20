1.1.0 Patch Notes!

hello, sweet humans!

thank you so much for spending time with Birth and leaving such kind reviews.

It means the world to me.

for those that have found bugs - thank you for your patience and understanding. <3

here are the list of bugs that have been fixed:

fixed bug where a few people were unable to get the "rich!" achievement - if you ran into this bug, launch the game again and you should retroactively receive the achievement now

fixed the un-draggable tiny boat in the Restaurant

fixed the post office envelope puzzle

fixed the balloon popping issue in the Pub

fixed the collider issue on the Music setting

thank you again for spending time with my thing <3