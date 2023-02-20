 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Birth update for 20 February 2023

1.1.0 Patch Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10594951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello, sweet humans!
thank you so much for spending time with Birth and leaving such kind reviews.
It means the world to me.

for those that have found bugs - thank you for your patience and understanding. <3
here are the list of bugs that have been fixed:

  • fixed bug where a few people were unable to get the "rich!" achievement - if you ran into this bug, launch the game again and you should retroactively receive the achievement now
  • fixed the un-draggable tiny boat in the Restaurant
  • fixed the post office envelope puzzle
  • fixed the balloon popping issue in the Pub
  • fixed the collider issue on the Music setting

thank you again for spending time with my thing <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link