HellEscape update for 20 February 2023

Lots of balances updates + improved bosses + minor fixes

Build 10594850

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Problems this update aims to fix:

  • Some bosses are too weak.
  • Melee weapons are weak compared to ranged weapons.
  • Wrong damage type for many weapons.
  • Touching damage from enemies was too FPS dependent, and less affected by armor (due to min damage of 1). Also you could dash through enemies unharmed sometimes.
  • Fixed some missions that were too hard / too easy.
  • Fixed auto-balance to be less brutal.
  • Fixed issue that sometimes bosses would spawn on the player because you don't know where they'll appear.
  • General balances.

Actual changes:

  • Changed the way touching damage works - will now deliver more damage but less often.
  • Redraw grass sprites.
  • Fixed occasional error with music dispose when volume is 0.
  • Removed 'melee' type from 'Sunder'.
  • Added 'magic' type to 'Aura of Purity'.
  • Changed 'Axe' main type to 'melee'.
  • Removed 'range' type from 'Banish'.
  • Removed 'range' type from 'Blessed Hammer'.
  • Added 'trap' type to 'Breakpoint'.
  • Added 'trap' type to 'Exception'.
  • Added 'melee' type to 'Daggers'.
  • Removed 'range' type from 'Fire Bomb'.
  • Removed 'range' type from 'Poison Bomb'.
  • Added 'melee' type to 'Staff'.
  • Fixed 'Scorched Earth' type to 'fire'.
  • Added 'melee' type to 'Shield Bash'.
  • Added 'Melee' powerup.
  • Made Max Armor a per-hero property, so that some heroes may have more armor than others.
  • Changed the 'Iron Skin' skill to increase max armor at top 3 levels.
  • Changed bosses to always spawn at the same place but mark it.
  • Added some pause after bosses spawn so they won't attack immediately.
  • Added death explosion to bosses.
  • Added unique sounds to Dragon boss.
  • Slightly decreased auto-balance extra spawns.
  • Made the 'Obelisk' level easier.
  • Made the 'Hold Gate' levels easier.
  • Made the 'Ranger' slightly weaker.
  • Made the Priest's 'Divine Protection' stronger.
  • Made the Skeleton Mages slightly weaker.
  • Made auto-balance spawn slightly less extra enemies.
  • Made the auto-balance slightly less harsh.
  • Removed the mouse position reset when menu shows.
  • Fixed mouse to be visible when moved even when window is not focused.
  • Made 'Enihpares' faster and stronger + added axe attack. Also reduced his touching damage.
  • Added swinging animation to 'Blood Tree'.
  • Added flying ability to the 'Serpent'. Also reduced his touching damage.
  • Fixed 'Ballistra' typo.

