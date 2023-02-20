Mischievous Monday #28

Welcome back wretched. :]

Well it took a while but the fan translation systems are pretty much finally done now. The text reference file has been updated, now containing over 2300 lines, which should be all the text in the game, though I'm sure some unadded lines are sneakily hiding in the deeper regions of the game code. Fan translations now also has Steam Workshop support so you can upload to it and others can subscribe with the click of a button. The translation guide has been updated detailing how these new systems work: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2897936282

The Barrow Diggers have been doing a spot of renovating in the crypt hub. There's now a door for each of the other game modes so you can access everything from the hub now instead of faffing around on the title screen. They can also have a little blue gem appear above them if you complete certain conditions (eg for Necrotic Skirmishes get the score achievement for each of the maps).

A Beastiary has been added which contains all the game enemies, 77 in all. Killing meanies will add them to the beastiary, and after killing them a bunch of times their info will also be shown, such as their Health, Speed, Damage, Score, and how many times you've pounding them so tenderly. There's 4 achievements for completing out the Beastiary.

A new meta has been added the Piggy Banky. When levelled up it boosts the max cap on your Gold Coin meta to 69696 and your Hero Soul meta to 69, and at max level allows you to buy/sell Hero Soul meta in the crypt hub.

Other misc stuff...

Mausoleum Awakening: Tweaked the Gold Coin meta so it tapers off more once you start getting a lot (so you're getting roughly around 9999 coins each full loop).

Abysm Challenges: Made the seed setting when offering Boneraise items a bit less strict (as special minions like Bros seemed very rare).

Hub - Goblusious: The icon for Giga Banished items has been tweaked and now flashes (so it's easier to see which items are banished).

Slightly increased the chance of being offered Giant minions when Boneraising (they seemed a bit rare).

Deamono Jester minion: When transforming a Treasure Chest the chance of it being downgraded is greatly reduced.

Big Boobroski Bro minion: He now has a minimum alpha so is easier to see since he's useful for hiding inside (like healing minions).

Treasure Chest: They can now be unlocked as a snowman (so the Deamon Jester's snowman ability is less annoying).

Bloater enemy: Their spores now flash so are easier to make out (like cannonballs).

Boneraise Lore meta: If you're using the Super HD font and the keyboard input then the button icons in some meta descriptions now use the key name instead of sprite (so non-english text is correct).

And bug fixes...

Eggy Bro would cause a crash if it hatched a Barrow Boner.

Creative Plaything: Giving yourself a Blood Pact relic would cause a crash when starting the game.

Fixed several incorrect texts related to the source text file (eg incorrect names/descriptions).

Clashful Cards: The tutorial was scuffed since the drawn cards had changed in the previous version.

The random starting minions weren't conforming with Giga Banishments.

King Gigald: Enemies would sometimes get stuck inside him.

Boneworm Brainiac: If a Mighty Manipulor brainmelds an enemy then on the frame before his death he was hurting you.

Compendium - Leaderboards: You couldn't swap to local leaderboards.

Status Screen: The Eggy Bro, Chesty Bro, and Chupacabro minions weren't saying they were Bro minions.

Enjoy! :]