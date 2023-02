Share · View all patches · Build 10594789 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 19:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Fix:

Distance for the photo of several cursed objects.

Texture of a painting at the old haunting.

Improved night vision.

Using certain objects with the wheel.

Additive applies to the shotgun only.

Changes:

Balancing part 1: chances to interact with the environment.

New features:

Added 3 criteria to identify behaviour.

Added a new entity skin.