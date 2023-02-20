- Changes in AI navigation in forest and farm locations.
- Changes in Belief (Accumulated Belief is stored only at the Save Point, after death all the Belief you collected and did not save disappears)
- Fixed belief being saved in portals
- Improvements for Big AI
- Improvements to the Boss at the monastery location
The Moon Hell update for 20 February 2023
Update 005
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update