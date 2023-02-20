 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Moon Hell update for 20 February 2023

Update 005

Share · View all patches · Build 10594780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes in AI navigation in forest and farm locations.
  • Changes in Belief (Accumulated Belief is stored only at the Save Point, after death all the Belief you collected and did not save disappears)
  • Fixed belief being saved in portals
  • Improvements for Big AI
  • Improvements to the Boss at the monastery location

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link