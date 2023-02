Share · View all patches · Build 10594726 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 19:19:14 UTC by Wendy

-Improved the quality of textures on key objects to have better visibility even in low graphic quality.

-Adjustments in the backgrounds of the menu.

-Fixed the glitch that made the legs disappear when crouching with the first person camera.

-Improvements in the save system.

-Increased the zoom distance of the camera with the mouse wheel.