February'23 Update

We are glad to present you a major update of the game, in which you may find a large-scale change in the behavior of ghosts. Thank you for being with us all this time! In this update, you will find:

Ghosts now hide in the rooms. They need to be searched for to get evidence.

Ghosts now have a special hunt, during which they become invulnerable. You need to run away from them and hide. Hiding won't come out at an insane level of difficulty.

The ghosts received a unique condition for each of their age and mood.

Also, the insane difficulty becomes really INSANE! Now the usual EMP, thermometer and notepad do not work here. Instead, new evidence is emerging.

New map - Swamp House

New ghost - Kuchisake Onna

Added a modifier - High Rank.

The new item is an adrenaline syringe. Allows you to run fast, which helps you with deadly hunting.

Redesigned sounds in the game

The game becomes more difficult, and the mechanics are deeper, so the total reward for passing increases.

More information about the new game mechanics can be found in the video on the Steam page and read in the "How to play" section in the Tablet and the game menu