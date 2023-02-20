Update - February 20, 2023

Added:
- Bonneville SF (Salt Flats) Map
- Successfully join a Dedicated Server (Multiplayer) Achievement
- Let there be light! Achievement
- Oops... Achievement
- First Snow Achievement
- Welcome to Bonneville (Utah) Salt Flats Achievement
- 1 hidden Achievement (Find a location and item on one of the maps to unlock it!)
Improvements & Fixes:
- Fixed random crashing on Turtle Coast map
- Improved and reworked Multiplayer P2P join window (now known as Steam Sessions)
- Improved vehicle handling
- Fixed random fatal error when hitting a static object
Changes:
- Njarovik now can only be accessed by being in the correct beta branch due to a bug, which we cannot seem to figure out what is causing the bug. Presumably, the bug is a game engine (Unreal Engine Physics) bug, and not a game bug. If you want to access Njarovik, we have made available a beta branch called "njarovikaccess". The game content is the same between the two branches (the default branch, and the beta branch), so you won't download any different game content.
A new official guide has been published on creating your own Dedicated Server for Project Speed 2! Check it out here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2933914159
