Experimental Branch v0.9.8

Gameplay
- Neutral Buildings no longer spawn over the forest tiles
- Changes to ORX targeting to no longer prioritize targets based on tags
- Changes to ORX Curses — the deck no longer grows with mission rewards, removed the corruption from the cards. All existing Curses were distributed between the Commanders
- ORX Commanders rework — instead of passive effects, ORX Commanders now have their own deck which they’ll play against you. Commander cards grow in strength the more corruption you have. Commanders physically appear only during the last wave.
- Royal Advisers framework — first iteration (and a heavy WIP) of Advisers system. This system is designed to enhance some of the playstyles with new cards given to you by the chosen Advisor. You will be presented with a choice to select your Advisor before you start the 2nd mission of Act 1.
Interface
- Action Log now correctly implements line breaks in its messages
- Improvements to Sephiroph interface to incorporate more elements on display
- Unplayable cards no longer have the cost display
- Removed the unused tabs from Campaign Results window
Optimisation
- Render optimisation of user interface (Player bar)
- Render optimisations for buffs and poison effects
- Implemented texture atlas for destroyed buildings
- Added some static visual effects to ORX texture atlas (i.e. nimbs)
- Implemented sprite cache
- 2D colliders now constantly update only for the visible moving units
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug causing th Return button to disappear if player opened Pause Menu on Campaign screen
- Fixed UI element benign unclickable under the Action Log area
- Fixed Interest Rate card not working
- Fixed the weather not being paused upon Mission start
- Fixed an issue with Outpost card description
- Fixed the graphics for arrows in Card Inspection window
- Fixed mountains sometimes missing a piece due to adjacent Neutral Bulding
- Fixed ORX Commanders sometimes having a wrong display order in mission preview
- Fixed card tier mentions missing from unit camp descriptions
- Fixed the camera sometimes moving after the directional inputs were no longer physically pressed
- Fixed the font on Sephiroth spreadsheet in Encyclopedia getting smaller or bigger each time you interact with the page
- Fixed some reward options during starting event not giving any cards
- Fixed Spynx dealing damage to units not present on the map (i.e. hitting bosses underground)
Changed depots in experimental branch