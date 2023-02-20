 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 20 February 2023

Patch Notes - 20/02 # 1.055.3

Last edited by Wendy

Hi folks,

This patch fixes a few bugs and adds some QoL improvements and features needed for the upcoming expansion. You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue with Presence not applying on HP-based Befriend checks.
  • Effects that apply debuffs as a secondary effect will properly account for the maximum debuff cap.
  • Fixed some perk and card typos.

Misc Changes/Additions

  • Events can pop up a notification if they unlocked a challenge by giving as a reward 'UnlockedChallenge:Challenge Name/Location'. The pop-up will stay open, hidden behind the Event, to be interacted with after the player finishes with the Event. In addition, it will show the location's thumbnail and offer a button to center the map to that location.
  • The same popup will now show up after completing a challenge in a chain after returning to the world map.
  • In Events, NPCDB, etc., NeitherState can be used to check if neither quest states are present. For example, in NPCDB, 'NeitherStateAcolyte Theron=>Completed/Failed' will return true if the quest is neither Completed nor Failed.
  • Increased the size of the Event UI to make reading the longer texts of the new events more comfortable.
  • Added a separate Border for Town Activities, Trainer NPCs, and Quest NPCs to be more evident at a glance.

