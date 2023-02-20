Hi folks,

This patch fixes a few bugs and adds some QoL improvements and features needed for the upcoming expansion. You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 20/02 # 1.055.3

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Presence not applying on HP-based Befriend checks.

Effects that apply debuffs as a secondary effect will properly account for the maximum debuff cap.

Fixed some perk and card typos.

Misc Changes/Additions