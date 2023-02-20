Patch Notes 1.0.1

Hi, Bravelanders!

We have fresh update for you. We have made some tweaks and fix crucial bugs.

Co-op with keyboard + gamepad

You can play local co-op with 2 players using keyboard and gamepad. Earlier you could only play it with 2 gamepads.

Game difficulty decreased

We have analysed game progress of players and easened it for Rookie and Fighter difficulty. New difficulty grade Berserk also added.

Cloud saves fixed

We have detected and fixed the issue with cloud saves. Now you could play on different devices on Steam.

Achievements progress fixed

We have detected bugs and fixed achievemnts Crusher II, Crusher III, Trickster III and Rich III.

Invulnerability while resurrecting

It seems unfair to be resurrected just find yourself under attack of bunch of enemies. That's why we have added invulnerability period after resurrection.

Player stagger reworked

We have detected some issues with player stagger. Now player will have no damage for a short time after being hit.

Emotes fixed

Some strange bug occurs when you use emotes in game. We have fixed faces of heroes so now everything is ok.

Wish you a good play!