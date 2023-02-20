 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 20 February 2023

Patch 1.0.16f - Very small changes

Build 10594516

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.16f
2/20/2023
Changed the unlock message when beating Jpeak and Jpeak NG+
to mention not using Checkpoints instead of 'not using shortcuts'.
Should be less confusing this way.
Fixed the food unlocked from killing vampires to give a different buff than
the food from giant spiders: will now give a small crit damage boost.

