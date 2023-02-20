-
Mobile Defense now properly supports higher VP and time limits
-
Mobile Defense now has 3 evac zones available simulatenously, which makes queuing up orders for transports less of a hassle
-
Adjusted enemy AI in Mobile Defense that was far too eager to abort 'pillaging' an evac zone
-
Fixed a crash caused by undeploying companies in certain conditions
Regiments update for 20 February 2023
Hotfix 1.0.88
Patchnotes via Steam Community
