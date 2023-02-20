 Skip to content

Regiments update for 20 February 2023

Hotfix 1.0.88

Share · View all patches · Build 10594514

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Mobile Defense now properly supports higher VP and time limits

  • Mobile Defense now has 3 evac zones available simulatenously, which makes queuing up orders for transports less of a hassle

  • Adjusted enemy AI in Mobile Defense that was far too eager to abort 'pillaging' an evac zone

  • Fixed a crash caused by undeploying companies in certain conditions

Changed files in this update

