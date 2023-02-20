Update notes for version 1.11

Mostly stability and bug fixes.

Removed steam API and workshop support.

Removed steam DRM.

Steam input and launching the app through steam is causing some issues.

That's why I've decided to remove the drm and steam api.

You should now be able to launch the app directly from the executable which should help with conflicts caused by steam.

Feel free to re-distribute the contents of the folder directly from your steam library or the .zip file available from:

www.3d-controller-overlay.org