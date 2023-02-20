 Skip to content

3D Controller Overlay update for 20 February 2023

Update notes for version 1.11

20 February 2023

Mostly stability and bug fixes.
Removed steam API and workshop support.
Removed steam DRM.

Steam input and launching the app through steam is causing some issues.
That's why I've decided to remove the drm and steam api.
You should now be able to launch the app directly from the executable which should help with conflicts caused by steam.
Feel free to re-distribute the contents of the folder directly from your steam library or the .zip file available from:
www.3d-controller-overlay.org

