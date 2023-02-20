 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PinCOL update for 20 February 2023

Near the Final Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 10594457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pincol 1.37

-Added Captions and info in Story Mode
-Added Armory in Story Mode to select Weapons
-New Enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2213651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link