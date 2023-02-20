Beta Patch 2.1.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture.
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed being able to close the Item Selector menu in the Level Builder while typing in the search input field
- Fixed the Fairy Bargain upgrade giving the player a fairy in 3-Bonus
- Fixed jumping on a Mollet the moment his hammer hits the ground causing the Mollet to ignore its dazed state and continue attacking
- Fixed being able obtain a fairy in 2-Bonus using both the Fairy Bargain and Gem Extractor
- Fixed repeatedly activating the Dash or Parasol in 3-Bonus while the ability gauge is empty sometimes causing the boost effect/Pistachio holding the parasol to stay on screen until the ability is used again
- Fixed being able to clip through some walls using the Quantum Heart power-up in 3-C
Changed files in this update