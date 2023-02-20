 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 20 February 2023

Beta Patch 2.1.1

  • Fixed being able to close the Item Selector menu in the Level Builder while typing in the search input field
  • Fixed the Fairy Bargain upgrade giving the player a fairy in 3-Bonus
  • Fixed jumping on a Mollet the moment his hammer hits the ground causing the Mollet to ignore its dazed state and continue attacking
  • Fixed being able obtain a fairy in 2-Bonus using both the Fairy Bargain and Gem Extractor
  • Fixed repeatedly activating the Dash or Parasol in 3-Bonus while the ability gauge is empty sometimes causing the boost effect/Pistachio holding the parasol to stay on screen until the ability is used again
  • Fixed being able to clip through some walls using the Quantum Heart power-up in 3-C

Changed files in this update

