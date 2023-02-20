 Skip to content

Super Dungeon Maker update for 20 February 2023

Eggspedia update 🎉

Hey my friends,
It´s me Fink 😉 with another update on what Linda and Julia were working on for you!

What's changed?
  • Added icons for downloaded/completed dungeons to Eggspedia overview
  • Added icons for uploaded/completed dungeons to Hen&Fam overview
Bug-Fixes:
  • Sometimes the after exiting Hen&Fam building you would be stuck in a completely dark and empty space instead of the village.

Robert (who usually writes the updates) is currently on his well-deserved vacation! We wish him a great time with his family! Let´s surprise him by reaching 200 reviews until he is back!
Just 13 are missing: 👉steam://openurl/https://s.team/a/1622800 Let´s go my friends!

See you soon!
Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

