Eggspedia update 🎉

Hey my friends,

It´s me Fink 😉 with another update on what Linda and Julia were working on for you!

What's changed?

Added icons for downloaded/completed dungeons to Eggspedia overview

Added icons for uploaded/completed dungeons to Hen&Fam overview

Bug-Fixes:

Sometimes the after exiting Hen&Fam building you would be stuck in a completely dark and empty space instead of the village.

Robert (who usually writes the updates) is currently on his well-deserved vacation! We wish him a great time with his family! Let´s surprise him by reaching 200 reviews until he is back!

Just 13 are missing: 👉steam://openurl/https://s.team/a/1622800 Let´s go my friends!

See you soon!

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK