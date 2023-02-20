 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 20 February 2023

Quick Patch - Bosses Defeated Stats

Share · View all patches · Build 10594378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pushing a very minor patch that will correctly display the number of bosses you've defeated as Dire Wolves and not Trolls (bug found after patch release)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2268361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link