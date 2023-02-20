Pushing a very minor patch that will correctly display the number of bosses you've defeated as Dire Wolves and not Trolls (bug found after patch release)
Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 20 February 2023
Quick Patch - Bosses Defeated Stats
Patchnotes via Steam Community
