Patch 1.0.11

Balance

All usual and elite enemies on Levels 1-5 are slightly weaker now.

Localization

Russian has been added in test mode. The second class (Brute) is currently not available in Russian.

[Добавлен русский язык в тестовом режиме. Второй класс (Брут) недоступен из-за особенностей языка]

Controls

Tile placement feels better now (better drag-and-drop accuracy). Although an alternative controls is still recommended if you prefer to play in the Cursed/Doomed mode (Options >> Alternative Controls).

Removed the delay for the "clean board" mechanic.

Added words

toon(-s)

roc(-s)

brining

Starting decks

You can't get two letters "C" in the starting deck from now on.

Other

Added a couple of tips for players to prevent common mistakes and misunderstanding.