Patch 1.0.11

Balance
All usual and elite enemies on Levels 1-5 are slightly weaker now.
Localization
Russian has been added in test mode. The second class (Brute) is currently not available in Russian.
[Добавлен русский язык в тестовом режиме. Второй класс (Брут) недоступен из-за особенностей языка]
Controls
Tile placement feels better now (better drag-and-drop accuracy). Although an alternative controls is still recommended if you prefer to play in the Cursed/Doomed mode (Options >> Alternative Controls).
Removed the delay for the "clean board" mechanic.
Added words
- toon(-s)
- roc(-s)
- brining
Starting decks
You can't get two letters "C" in the starting deck from now on.
Other
Added a couple of tips for players to prevent common mistakes and misunderstanding.
Changed files in this update