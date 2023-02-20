 Skip to content

Words Can Kill update for 20 February 2023

Patch 1.0.11

Patch 1.0.11 · Build 10594355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

All usual and elite enemies on Levels 1-5 are slightly weaker now.

Localization

Russian has been added in test mode. The second class (Brute) is currently not available in Russian.
[Добавлен русский язык в тестовом режиме. Второй класс (Брут) недоступен из-за особенностей языка]

Controls

Tile placement feels better now (better drag-and-drop accuracy). Although an alternative controls is still recommended if you prefer to play in the Cursed/Doomed mode (Options >> Alternative Controls).

Removed the delay for the "clean board" mechanic.

Added words
  • toon(-s)
  • roc(-s)
  • brining
Starting decks

You can't get two letters "C" in the starting deck from now on.

Other

Added a couple of tips for players to prevent common mistakes and misunderstanding.

