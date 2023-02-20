Announcing Case 2: Medium at Large!

Been a while, huh?

We promised a sequel, and we didn't want to make ourselves a liar, so here's your first look at Case 2 in the Occult Crime Police series, Medium at Large!

Boomtown, USA is visited by a spirit medium who claims to be able to solve the case which ruined Sheriff Miranda Warren's life seven years ago. Everyone in town has a reason to be upset about the upcoming seance, but could someone be upset enough... to kill? (God I hope so, or this is going to be a short case) Relationships will be tested! Beliefs will be challenged! Secrets will be put to the test!

This new content update features the first act of the new case, available for you to play right now! Additionally, the art has received a small optimization pass, which means that the file size should be 70mb smaller despite there being MORE GAME! Wow! That was definitely worth spending an entire day on!

We can't say for sure when Medium at Large will release in full (that new Zelda's gonna delay things by at least a month) but you can probably expect the complete experience sometime in Summer 2023.

Thanks to everyone who's enjoyed the game so far!

Eggcorn Games