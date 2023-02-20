 Skip to content

The Fighters Online update for 20 February 2023

Update for full game

The Fighters Online update for 20 February 2023

Update for full game

Last edited by Wendy

For this update,

  • The GamePlay improved

  • More Special Moves and more ways to Attack

  • New Animations

  • New Main Menu

  • Character list

  • 2.5D has been removed

