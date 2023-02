Share · View all patches · Build 10594238 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 17:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Warning: that new build will ruin your current saved games.

The Little Model China scenario has been extended to include 3 more provinces, 2 more factions and 6 more characters.

Next update will add 9 more provinces, the Beijing government and the Fengtien faction.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik