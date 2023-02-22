Update 15.1, Hellevator, New World and Weekend Events

Ding! The Hellevator is here! Get our latest UPDATE v15.1 now, and fight together with your guild for the coveted top ranks in the Hellevator from tomorrow, February 23 16 CET. Dash down up to 500 floors into the devilish depths and bag some mighty loot! Next stop: the blinded Greed floor!

You can also look forward to the following new features and improvements in today's update: * (bottom of post)

Your unique character ID is now available in your settings under "Account".

Moreover, our NEW WORLD EU2 will be launched on Friday at 16 CET! You can already sign up by pointing your browser to https://s2.sfgame.eu or by clicking the link in your in-box.

Get ready for the following WEEKEND EVENTS from Friday to Sunday: Crazy Mushroom Harvest, Exceptional XP Event, Piecework Party, Glorious Gold Galore, Fantastic Fortress Festivity, Epic Shopping Spree Extravaganza & Tidy Toilet Time.

Changelog v15.1:

New features

o General

• Introduction of the new Helpshift support system for the Polish and French game versions (global migration is in the works)

o Legendary Dungeon

• Expansion of the dungeon “Fantastic Legendaries and Where to Find Them”

• New trailer

• New intro

• New enemies and four new bosses with sound samples

• New narrator texts with voice-overs

• Three new Legendary items (gloves, armor, ring)

o Hellevator

• Added “Greed” plain

• New enemies and backdrop

• Reworked balancing:

Treats

Number of winnable key cards from fights

Number of maximum key card generation

o Rework of the Druid and Bard classes → manual ability selection was removed and automated

• Druid

Hit points factor, damage factor and maximum damage reduction depended on animal forms and are always in effect now

Hit points factor is 5 now

Damage factor is 1/3 now

Maximum damage reduction is 40% now

Armor value increased from 100% to 200%

Attacks against Bards and Mages no longer deal 50% but 100% damage

Reworked abilities

-- Tiger form was removed → Druid only transforms into bear or eagle form

-- Tiger form was removed → Druid only transforms into bear or eagle form Chance to evade applies to normal Druid form now

-- After evading an attack the Druid transforms into bear form and enters rage

--- Increased critical hit chance and critical damage

--- Bear form only lasts one round

--- Added a 10% bonus to critical hit chance in bear form

--- Critical damage in bear form was reduced from 200% to 180%

-- After evading an attack the Druid transforms into bear form and enters rage --- Increased critical hit chance and critical damage --- Bear form only lasts one round --- Added a 10% bonus to critical hit chance in bear form --- Critical damage in bear form was reduced from 200% to 180% Chance of swoop in normal Druid form

-- The Druid transforms into eagle form and performs a swoop attack, then transforms back

--- Base chance of swoop in eagle form reduced from 50% to 25%

--- Base chance of swoop was reduced by 5% after every swoop → now this chance is increased by 5% after every swoop

--- Damage bonus of swoop reduced from 500% to 82.5%

--- Maximum chance of swoop is 50%

• Bard

Maximum damage reduction increased from 25% to 50%

Armor value increased from 100% to 200%

Damage factor increased from 100% to 112.5%

Removed lute and flute abilities → The harp is the only remaining instrument the Bard plays

-- Harp increases weapon damage now, and critical hits can be blocked and evaded

o Dungeon “Continuous Loop of Idols”

Added indiviual text to every enemy

o Community Portal

WebShop is online now → Corresponding character ID is displayed in the options

o Official Shakes & Fidget Content Creators will get a blue checkmark added to their profiles

o Changing the appearance of your character is one mushroom instead of one gold now

Improvements

o General

• Optimized performance

• Optimized Hall of Fame

• Optimized armor graphics in avatars

o Rephrased “St. Nicholas” achievement to make clear equipped shoes need to be in inventory before December 6

o Tower

• Added bonus text that explains you get a permanent +1% gold bonus for quests for every cleared floor

o Legendary Dungeon

• Can be entered while a quest or the city guard is active

• Ultimate

Added confirmation screen when selecting Ultimate Mode so you don’t enter it accidentally

Removed additional “Sell” button to items that can be donated to the witch

o Dungeon

• Overview

Light and Shadow world are adjacent now

• Light and Shadow world

• Light and Shadow world Preselection of a dungeon

-- After entering a dungeon for the first time after logging in, the open dungeon with the lowest number is suggested

-- If a different open dungeon is selected and you exit the dungeon, your selection is saved for the next time you enter the dungeon until logging in with a different account

-- After entering a dungeon for the first time after logging in, the open dungeon with the lowest number is suggested -- If a different open dungeon is selected and you exit the dungeon, your selection is saved for the next time you enter the dungeon until logging in with a different account Added info graphics and animations

-- when all dungeons are locked and more keys need to be found first or a new key was found

-- when unlocking a dungeon with a key you found, the swords have an animation now

Fixed bugs

o The Bard no longer ignores the armor of his enemies

o Unlocking achievements is displayed more reliably now and can no longer be skipped

o Fixed crashes when entering the arena and fortress

o Fixed problems when loading the first ranks in the Hall of Fame

o The book icon is correctly displayed after building the academy now

o Swapping runes with the blacksmith works now if you have the required number of mushrooms

o Fixed a bug when buying the starter pack during preregistration phase

o Now you can find new dungeon keys in the gem mine although other keys have not been used yet

o Fixed a visual hit points bug on end of fight screen

o Fixed a problem with hourglass icon on a quest

o Fixed display of birthday set ring, both for HD and SD

Mobile App

Improvements

o General

• Info popup for Druids and Bards is displayed after character creation now

• App name is correctly displayed again

o Legendary Dungeon Ultimate

• One of three items is centered when using a swipe gesture now

Fixed bugs

o Fixed problems when selecting the dungeon screen

Steam

New features

o Added Steam Trading Cards → collect and trade them to unlock the following rewards in the Steam version

• Three profile backgrounds

• Five badges and a foil badge

• Eight emoticons

Fixed bugs

o Fixed a bug when trying to buy mushrooms from Korea