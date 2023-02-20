February 20th V0.8155 || Quick Time Travel Fix

Hello players, a weird bug appeared just some hours ago, where in saving and time traveling would be blocked. This should be fixed now!

Here are the changelogs for the latest mini update!

p2

-Added temporal guild debuff effect which occurs when doing something bad involving time travel

-Added debuff trigger for causing above 3000 inflation

-Fixed some gravity issues when leaving the moonbase through the barrier

-Fixed some typos

p3

-Adjustments to lower the impact of gold trade

-Extended the graph to include gold price up to 4000$

-Fixed the bug of the gate dial being midair

p4

-Lowered the time travel debuff effect rate by half and renamed it to "Time Travel Trouble"

-Lowered your impact range on the gold market from 200 to 150

-Added hints in the stats menu on how to remove the debuff

p5

-Created more room around the windows of the moon base, to reduce the likelyhood of house objects clipping into walls

-Increased the color degradation from the time travel trouble debuff

-During Deflation Periods, it is now hard to get by items. Most things are out of stock

-Fixed the inflated prices from being slightly different than what you're actually paying for at toms store

-Fixed the moon gravity from continuing after entering the time gate to earth

-Fixed the losing of items held in hand when traversing the gate

-Fixed the leviboard from functioning on the moon, given that it needs air to work

-Fixed the "cocorepair" command in the plc

-Fixed Fredich from being invisible whilst he climbs the mountain

p6

-Job payments now also inflated

-Lowered burger prices

-Individual Traders are now less pricey as the 6/12 store

p7

-Added a potential fix for the losing of boxes when driving the car

-Moved the sandbox starting location closer to pine island

-Fixed the jobs from giving you 0 dollars during strong deflation periods

-Fixed the collision for the stonafied crimson jet

-Fixed a typo for radio andreys catch phrase

-Fixed the space cores item description

-Reordered some of the ui overlay so that title screens don't overlap over game over of pause menu

p8

-Retextured the fission reactor

-Revamped the Magnetometer

-Fixed a typo in Delgados letter

-Fixed a typo in Mims letter

-Fixed the jetboards loud sound

-Fixed the banks LOD

-Fixed wrapped uranium from not showing the "F open" tool tip

-Fixed the spawning of natives inside the rock which often bugged the Quest for Edward quest

February 20th V0.8155

-Added Mars as a safe house option

-Fixed the texturing of the copy machine and Edwards laser

-Fixed the boxes to be oriented in the right direction towards the player

-Fixed the negative values of cocodollar still adding money via -- instead of +-

-Fixed visible celestial objects during the day, like planets or stars

-Fixed the possibility of people spawning inside wheat fields

-Fix train track lod above train track being visible close up

-Fixed Westwood from being under ground and a load of other animations having the same offset issue

-Fixed boots for the cowboy outfit

p1

-Fixed the time travel and save system