Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 20 February 2023

Build 0.1995

-added stock market screen to inventory menu for checking daily Scav-X exchange prices.
-exchangeable items have 2dp value
-stock prices fluctuate on a gradual daily basis.
-update recipes to make atomizer and fabricator easy to build and available to craft at start
-fix possible bug causing multiple clock routines (could have caused pumpkins to issue double buffs)
-update placement warnings to alert you that roof panels only connect to roof edges, not walls.

Let me know in discord how you feel about the stock market, and any other thoughts. Thanks!

