Fantasya update for 21 February 2023

2023-02-21 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello! While I was currently working on the second half of the story, there was a problem that needed to be fixed urgently, so I posted an update. We are very sorry to the players who are enjoying the game.

  1. It was discovered that the game was not defeated properly when the giant bomb boss self-destructed in hard mode, and it has been fixed.

  2. 6-4 Anabella's health and focused attack display size has been increased to make them more visible.

  3. It was discovered and corrected that the contents were not displayed when Pandora reached level 50.

  4. Some Pandora UI were not displayed properly, so it has been fixed.
    :Critical hit -> Critical hit chance

We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced while playing the game. For those of you who have strategies and questions about playing the game, Captain Bae is broadcasting on Twitch and when you search for Fantasya after 10:00 pm every day. Thank you for your interest!

