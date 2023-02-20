- Adjust the BOSS growth curve of God-killing mission.
- Defense: The physical attack of the enemy has a high probability of attacking itself.
- Thorns: reduce damage.
- New skills: kill quickly and increase physical dodge. When the speed is the highest in the whole field, the attack must trigger a critical hit.
- Trap: Adjust the loss of HP to 10%.
- Poisoning: reduce the probability and adjust the blood loss to 10%.
- Dementor: reduce the probability.
- Kill: reduce the probability.
- Frost: increases your own speed by 10% when a spell attacks. Increase the probability of slowing down the enemy.
- Charm: When attacked, you have a chance to increase your speed by 10%.
- Dying: reduces damage.
- Lucky: When attacking, you have a chance to get the skill book.
Idle Banshee Alliance update for 20 February 2023
Balance adjustment
