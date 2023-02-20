 Skip to content

Idle Banshee Alliance update for 20 February 2023

Balance adjustment

Build 10594048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the BOSS growth curve of God-killing mission.
  2. Defense: The physical attack of the enemy has a high probability of attacking itself.
  3. Thorns: reduce damage.
  4. New skills: kill quickly and increase physical dodge. When the speed is the highest in the whole field, the attack must trigger a critical hit.
  5. Trap: Adjust the loss of HP to 10%.
  6. Poisoning: reduce the probability and adjust the blood loss to 10%.
  7. Dementor: reduce the probability.
  8. Kill: reduce the probability.
  9. Frost: increases your own speed by 10% when a spell attacks. Increase the probability of slowing down the enemy.
  10. Charm: When attacked, you have a chance to increase your speed by 10%.
  11. Dying: reduces damage.
  12. Lucky: When attacking, you have a chance to get the skill book.

