 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neotrie VR update for 20 February 2023

Version 4.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10594041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug on label tool.
Fixed bug on scaling of objects with both hands.
Added restrictions on scaling of figures in the axis of coordinates (advanced)

Changed files in this update

Neotrie VR Content Depot 878621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link