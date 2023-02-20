Huge Update!

Dear players,

We are pleased to announce that we have released a new update to our game that adds 2 new locations that we are sure you will enjoy. We have also fixed a bug that caused items to drop and disappear, which should improve your gameplay experience. We have also fixed other technical issues to make playing the game more comfortable.

We are also happy to announce that we have replaced bad translations with good ones to make the game accessible to a wider audience around the world. We have re-recorded the voiceovers for most of the cutscenes to ensure high-quality translations. We thank all of our players for their patience and understanding as we worked to improve the game.

And finally, we are excited to announce that the game now features character voices in Chinese, as a token of appreciation for the special attention our game has received from Chinese players. We hope this new addition will make the game even more attractive and engaging for the Chinese audience.

Thank you for playing our game, and we continue to work on improving it to ensure you have the best possible gaming experience. Keep an eye on our news to stay up to date on all the latest updates and innovations!

