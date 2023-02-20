Garden In! - PATCH 1.0.5.3

Hello and thank you for your patience!

This patch took quite a while to come out because we had to revamp some older systems in order to fix a couple of nasty bugs.

Changes and Updates

Decreased the petting timer for all plants

This means that the plants might want to be petted more frequently :)

Added sound to the furniture navigation arrows, which were previously missing

Bug Fixes

Fixed a very tedious bug that prevented the unlock of the achievement "Love & Science"

If you have already completed all the research, it should unlock itself automatically when you open the game

Fixed a bug that prevented the unlock of the achievement "Perfectionist"

Fixed a nasty bug that stopped the princess Princess Hair growth under specific circumstances

Now the plant can normally grow again, and the ones that were bugged should grow again! :)

Fixed the plant calculation for the achievement of "Balcony Optimizer"

Fixed a bug that under specific circumstances prevented the unlock of the achievement "Room Revealer"

If you have already unlocked all the rooms, it should unlock itself automatically

Fixed a bug that interfered with the insect's sounds when spawning and when being sprayed

Fixed a bug that would stop the sound of the watering can while being used

Fixed an error with the soil text being wrongly spaced inside the focus menu in some languages

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of the scroll bar inside the herbarium if you selected the air plants tab

Fixed a bug that made it possible to place various objects using "CTRL" on the tree and on the bushes inside the Garden area

Fixed a bug that blocked the cursor icon when dragging or using certain items

Fixed an error with the herbarium description being wrongly spaced in some languages

Known Issues

The "Mute when not focused" button on the options screen is not yet translated

That's all for now, we plan on releasing minor hotfixes while we prepare more content and future updates.

Thank you for playing Garden In!

-The Dramatic Iceberg Team