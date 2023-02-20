Garden In! - PATCH 1.0.5.3

Hello and thank you for your patience!
This patch took quite a while to come out because we had to revamp some older systems in order to fix a couple of nasty bugs.
Changes and Updates
- Decreased the petting timer for all plants
This means that the plants might want to be petted more frequently :)
- Added sound to the furniture navigation arrows, which were previously missing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a very tedious bug that prevented the unlock of the achievement "Love & Science"
If you have already completed all the research, it should unlock itself automatically when you open the game
- Fixed a bug that prevented the unlock of the achievement "Perfectionist"
- Fixed a nasty bug that stopped the princess Princess Hair growth under specific circumstances
Now the plant can normally grow again, and the ones that were bugged should grow again! :)
- Fixed the plant calculation for the achievement of "Balcony Optimizer"
- Fixed a bug that under specific circumstances prevented the unlock of the achievement "Room Revealer"
If you have already unlocked all the rooms, it should unlock itself automatically
- Fixed a bug that interfered with the insect's sounds when spawning and when being sprayed
- Fixed a bug that would stop the sound of the watering can while being used
- Fixed an error with the soil text being wrongly spaced inside the focus menu in some languages
- Fixed a bug that prevented the use of the scroll bar inside the herbarium if you selected the air plants tab
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to place various objects using "CTRL" on the tree and on the bushes inside the Garden area
- Fixed a bug that blocked the cursor icon when dragging or using certain items
- Fixed an error with the herbarium description being wrongly spaced in some languages
Known Issues
- The "Mute when not focused" button on the options screen is not yet translated
That's all for now, we plan on releasing minor hotfixes while we prepare more content and future updates.
Thank you for playing Garden In!
-The Dramatic Iceberg Team
Changed files in this update