- Fixed an issue where the Skunkape was never actually spawning in game.
- Improved the quantity and quality of debug logs sent to cloud diagnostics, hopefully making debugging easier and increasing stability.
Deadland 4000 update for 20 February 2023
Quickfix #3: Version 1.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update