Deadland 4000 update for 20 February 2023

Quickfix #3: Version 1.23

Build 10593950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Skunkape was never actually spawning in game.
  • Improved the quantity and quality of debug logs sent to cloud diagnostics, hopefully making debugging easier and increasing stability.

