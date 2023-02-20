Gamepads. Field of view. Control setting. New languages. Other innovations.

I've been hard at work for the past year on Aero Star, my next game.

The release is just around the corner.

Although some of the innovations introduced in this update could have been released much earlier, I decided to focus my efforts on the new project. It was necessary to polish all the developed functionality that was relevant to all games at once. For example, FOV setting, controls setting, gamepad connecting and setting, interacting with menus, visual control signs. All this would not have been possible to just insert in a hurry without the good preparation that I provided myself with creating a new game.

When I did everything in it - only then I did used all my baggage of experience and working code in order to implement all this into my old games.

So the year passed. Introducing a Gas Prison updates that I have prepared now!

New languages

German.

Ukrainian.

English and Spanish was updated.

Gamepad

They work! You can play the game with a controller! Works via Steam Input.

Gameplay

Panel button press animations. Previously, the animation was only played during the reset of the indicator (trying to press the button while it was active). Now if you try to click on the inactive button the animation will play. There will be no action at all.

Technical points

Control hints. Now, elements, which appear during the game, show buttons / sticks / actions can be used for interactive play.

Field of view setting. The viewing angle can be made wider. They say it helps with headaches (and causes a headache sometimes).

The viewing angle can be made wider. They say it helps with headaches (and causes a headache sometimes). FPS limiting modes. Game works at 60 FPS mode by default. It turns to 30 FPS mode automatically in case the game isn’t able to keep up with this frequency as the load increases. As soon as the load drops, the game will instantly return to 60 FPS mode. It’s necessary to synchronize real and game time. Game time used to pass slower than real time at low frame rates (eg 40-50 FPS).

Pause menu

Keyboard. Earlier, menus could only be interacted with using the mouse. Now you can also use the keyboard.

Interface. Corner buttons size depends on the window resolution. Other minor changes.

Final frame

The text of the final appeal to the player has been rewritten. Details about the game world and future plans have been added.

Text

Fonts. The fonts have been corrected in some places in the game.

Unfortunately, it has been not possible to solve the problem with the GPU by now

Games still default to low-end processors, which can cause performance issues

I apologize if you have performance issues on powerful hardware. Please be understanding

This is my biggest problem right now and I was hoping that I could solve it.

But it looks like it will take some time to mess with it.