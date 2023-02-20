v1.9.5 - Keep on Fighting 'til The End

First the good stuff: this update includes an overhaul of the win/lose screens, as well as enhancements to the Book of Names and other places where unlocks are shown, to be much more clear about unlock progress and what is required to unlock cards in the future. My hope is that this will make the card unlocking system much clearer and not feel just like a mystery box.

For the less good, we're aware that some players are experiencing crashes either on loading save games or quitting the game. I spent the weekend refactoring our scene system which seemed to be the problem, but were still seeing intermittent issues. It may be related to the steam cloud saves functionality, so for now I've disabled steam cloud save sync. This is not a permanent change and I know a lot of players really like this feature, so we'll be bringing it back as soon as possible. For the moment though, our top priority is to prevent crash bugs first and foremost.

If anyone is still experiencing a crash or game freeze, one thing that has worked is verifying your game files in steam (right-click on the game in steam, go to Properties, Local Files, then click "Verify integrity of game files").

I've also included two small gameplay tweaks that should have positive effects. The ranges of archers and wizards have been reduced, especially in their upgraded versions, but the Wizard DPS has been increased. This significantly increases your opportunity to path around the Wizard's range and makes success in the game slightly more skill based. Second, the Onyx Chip has had its health and speed effects reduced, but the delay penalty has been removed. This might sound like a nerf, but for newer players the extra delay could often disrupt the minions pacing too significantly and the gem itself really ended up being a trap for new players.

Finally, thank you to all the players who have been making amazing suggestions in the discussion forums here as well as our Discord! Please keep them coming, and I'd especially like to hear if anyone is still encountering either a crash to desktop or a game lock/freeze (especially when loading a save or quitting the game), so I can continue to eliminate any lingering traces of this bug.

Sincerely,

Ben "SlightlyMadman"