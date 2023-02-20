Update 1.1

Hello!

This is the 1.1 update with a couple of new things and some minor fixes.

A new ship, the Vulman Bruiser!

New station, the Casino Space Station

2 new audio tracks!

1 new card, more equipment drops

Other minor fixes

Also expect an upcoming small update adding Controller Support and improved controls for the Steam Deck.

You can now spend all your hard earned credits in the Casino Space Station and win all sorts of random cards or just lose all your credits!

The new Vulman Bruiser ship will be unlocked by default so everyone can just try it out, just scroll to the last ship in the list!

This wont be the last content update coming this year, so expect something later this year!

Thank you!