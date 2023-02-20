 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

For The Warp update for 20 February 2023

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10593740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This is the 1.1 update with a couple of new things and some minor fixes.

  • A new ship, the Vulman Bruiser!
  • New station, the Casino Space Station
  • 2 new audio tracks!
  • 1 new card, more equipment drops
  • Other minor fixes

Also expect an upcoming small update adding Controller Support and improved controls for the Steam Deck.

You can now spend all your hard earned credits in the Casino Space Station and win all sorts of random cards or just lose all your credits!

The new Vulman Bruiser ship will be unlocked by default so everyone can just try it out, just scroll to the last ship in the list!

This wont be the last content update coming this year, so expect something later this year!

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

For The Warp Content Depot 1201831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link